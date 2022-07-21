JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Love’s Travel Stop opened its doors Thursday in Brookville, bringing 130 truck parking spots and 55 jobs to Jefferson County.

The store is located off Interstate 80 using Exit 81 (1373 Route 28). It’s over 12,000 square feet.

Now the seventh location in Pennsylvania, Greg Love, the co-CEO of Love’s is super excited about the addition of Love’s in Jefferson County.

“Opening our seventh location in Pennsylvania means giving customers the Highway Hospitality they know they’ll get when they stop at Love’s,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “The new travel stop in Brookville will help professional drivers and four-wheel traffic get back on the road safely and quickly while providing plenty of amenities and fresh food and drink options.”

With the new travel stop opening, they are celebrating by donating $2,000 split between the Pine Creek Fire Department and the Jefferson County 4-H Club.

The travel stop will be open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including: