New trail brings more opportunities to bicyclists

HOLLSOPPLE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new trail in Somerset County is now open.

More than a dozen organizations took part in the opening celebration of the first loop of the Quemahoning Trail. The 17-mile bicycle path encircles the Quemahoning Reservoir.

The Quemahoning trail is the 14th area for bicyclists within an hour-and-a-half of Johnstown.

Officials say they hope the trails will become a regional destination for mountain biking as it expands.

The trail is also open for walking, running, cross-country skiing and snow-shoeing, although it will be closed during hunting season from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31.

The Que Trail was designed by Clark Fisher of FisherWorks Consulting, who also designed Allegrippis Trails at Raystown Lake; Allegrippis Trails are now the third largest destination for mountain bicyclers from the Northeastern United States, according to Single Tracks magazine.