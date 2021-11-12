New traffic pattern to start on Route 64/550 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new traffic pattern will be put in place on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project starting Nov. 16.

Traffic will be moved from the existing Route 550 to the new Route 550, according to PennDOT. The traffic switch will be controlled by flaggers and as single lane closures take place. Drivers should expect delays during this process.

Once traffic is on the new alignment, the existing Route 550 will be closed from the new alignment to the old SR 64/550 intersection. Township Road 557 (Cemetery Lane) will also be closed from Route 550 to Route 64, according to PennDOT.

The project costs $3.7 million overall and is expected to last until August of 2022.