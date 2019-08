ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — New stores at Park Hills Plaza in Altoona could open as soon as next month.

Last August, the owner of the plaza announced plans to demolish the old Park Hills Theater.

The stores moving in include Starbucks, Sport Clips, and Sleep Number Beds.

The goal is for the Starbucks, which has a drive-thru, to open September 13th, and Sport Clips would follow later in the month.

There’s no word yet on when the Sleep Number store will be up and running.