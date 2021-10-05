New State College mural to showcase what borough is all about

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A fresh coat of paint is going a long way at Sidney Friedman Park in State College, as a new mural is in the works that community members not only had a hand in picking the design for, but now get to help bring to life.

Artist Ann Tarantino says she and the State College Borough have been talking about doing something with the bare wall for almost 3 years now.

“The borough was interested in a mural that reinforces its efforts to create a welcoming and engaging environment,” said Tarantino.

Vision in mind, she headed to the drawing board, creating 2 designs that would embody just that. The borough then posted the designs, letting the community decide which was their favorite.

“There was a clear winner,” said Tarantino.

Option 2 it was! But now she’d need help painting the large scale mural, with the borough posting sign up slots for folks who might be interested in volunteering.

“We made it sort of a paint my numbers project, so we’ll have groups of kids from local schools, community members of all different stripes coming in to actually help and paint the actual project,” said Tarantino.

According to Tarantino, as long as you know how to roll the wheeler, “you can do this!”

