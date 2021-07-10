New skate shop coming to downtown State College

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 02: Australian skateboarder Hayley Wilson, poses during the Australian Skateboarding Tokyo Olympic Games Team Announcement at the VIS on July 02, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new skate shop will be coming to downtown State College in early August.

According to an article from StateCollege.com, local resident Jake Johnson who has grown up in State College will be teaming up with Clint Kunsleman to open IQ Skate Shop located at 118 South Pugh Street.

Johnson brought in Kunsleman because he is experienced by previously owning a skate shop in DuBois. Since Johnson is on the road most of the time for his career, Kunselman will work from the store and run its day-by-day operations.

Johnson has hopes that this skate shop will grow the popularity of the local skate community.

“Really, we are just trying to help the local scene,” said Johnson. “Have a place for the kids to basically hide out and hang out and have some community.”

The shop will have boards, wheels, trucks and clothing for sale as well as an area for video editing for skaters.

IQ Skate Shop is slated to have a small opening in early August while the grand ceremony opening will be in Septmeber.