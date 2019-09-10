New skate park in the works for Tyrone

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new addition to Reservoir Park in Tyrone is in the works.

While the swimming pool at the park is closed for the fall and spring, the borough is planning on installing a temporary skate park.

It’ll be at the end of the pool’s parking lot.

If the interest is there, officials said the park could be moved and made more permanent, adding onto the inline hockey rink that’s already there.

“This is almost like a pilot study to make sure that the interest is still there. Ten years ago, it definitely was. You couldn’t go downtown without seeing kids on skateboards. Now I really don’t see that many, but the mayor did do a study on Facebook, kind of a survey, and it appears though that it’s still there,” Ardean Latchford, Tyrone Borough Manager, said.

The borough has bought portable equipment for the park, including ramps and grinder rails. They hope to start installation as soon as possible.