New school library focuses on collaboration

HOUTZDALE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new library at Moshannon Valley High School combines technology and collaborative learning.

The school revealed its Collaboration Center Thursday evening.

Not only is it a library, it’s a instructional and learning space.

The room is divided into five zones to allow multiple classes to be held at the same time.

It incorporates technology like a touch screen board, TV monitors and a charging station.

“I’m mostly looking forward to the advancement in technology and getting to use my resources now,” high school senior Madison ODonnell said. “The collaboration center, the cafe, everything is going to be so much better coming into my senior year, applying to colleges.”

The new library comes complete with a cafe.

The total cost of this project was $369,000.