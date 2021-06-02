New school for carpenters opens in central PA

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Do you have dreams of being a carpenter? Even if you don’t have any experience in the field those behind a new program say you can become an expert within a year.

It’s called the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and central PA’s facility is in Duncansville.

It’s one of 17 across six states and DC that is used to train apprentice carpenters as well as journeyman. And there’s just one goal with this new facility.

“To be the construction leaders of the next generation of carpenters.” William Sproule Executive Secretary Treasurer of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters said.

Sproule said the facility along with the others are important because he says some construction companies are utilizing on the job training, which he says is not as effective as a physical school to learn the trade.

“So it ensures that we have the best trained most productive individuals in the industry when they get out of the program like this one.” Sproule said.

They expect roughly 200 people to pass through the school each year.

And with the growing amount of work that is coming to the central PA region they expect that number to skyrocket to upwards of 300.

And the best part is you don’t have to have any skills to begin a new career.

“You can apply and try to get an apprenticeship without having any skills whatsoever although it does help individuals that have had a little bit of experience.” Sproule said.

