New robotic technology to assist Penn Highlands Orthopedic surgeons

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Clearfield revealed new robotic equipment today that will help orthopedic surgeons in joint replacement surgeries.

The “Mako” robot is a machine designed to assist surgeons in planning, making smaller incisions during the surgery, and give doctors more background on their patients joints for hip and knee surgeries.

Dr. Mark Nartatez says the new technology will allow Clearfield and surrounding residents to stay in the area for the procedures.

“I thank the Penn Highlands organization for being able to pull this off and provide the same technological advances here in a rural community, which you don’t see that often,” said Dr. Mark Nartatez, Orthopedics Surgeon for Penn Highlands Clearfield.

The Mako robot is also being used at Penn Highlands DuBois, and doctors say surgeries with the robot have already been performed.

The robots costed around $1.5 million, Penn Highlands officials said.