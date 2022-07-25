CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new family-owned restaurant opened its doors in downtown DuBois.

Not Your Typical Tacos located at 1 W. Long Ave., is now open for business five days a week. They are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Michael and Chad Conklin are the owners and they decided to open a restaurant rather than just serving customers from a concession stand. When the opportunity arose to take a spot downtown they didn’t hesitate as it has been the two’s dream for 20 years.

The menu has a lot of variety with international flavors. They hope to create cuisine that you can’t find in every other Mexican restaurant.

“Well, we are not your typical tacos because we don’t do basically Mexican food we are a fusion of international flavors. We try to layer flavors, we make our own sauces. It’s just been our dream for 20 years,” co-owner and father Michael Conklin said.

On top of running the restaurant throughout the week, they will also run a concession stand on the weekends. They may also show up and other pop-up events in the area.

“We actually run the concession stand at Bilger’s Rocks we don’t actually have a food truck. But we do the canopies and the pop-ups. For those, we have a slider menu and a nacho menu. And we do a lot of music festivals right now is what we’re doing.” Michael Conklin said.

Not only does the restaurant have food but it also features local artists’ paintings.

“The paintings are all done by a local artist and we are going to be featuring a local artist every month. So the decor is going to change pretty much every month.” Michael Conklin said.

In the future, they hope to hold various events at the establishment. But for now, Not Your Typical Tacos is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.