CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —The Nittany Mall is adding a new restaurant next week as Ville Billy’s opens its doors.

The restaurant is opening at the Nittany Mall on Monday, March 21, at the former Dino’s Pizza location, near entrance A of the mall.

Ville Billy’s will host a variety of food from pizza to fish dinners and loaded fries, including their “Billy Boy” and “fiesta fries.”

Billy Boy Fries

Fiesta Fries

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Ville Billy’s will be opened seven days a week with their hours of operation listed below.

Monday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Ville Billy’s will have dine-in, take out and delivery services and can be contacted at 814-862-9090.