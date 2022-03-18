CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —The Nittany Mall is adding a new restaurant next week as Ville Billy’s opens its doors.

The restaurant is opening at the Nittany Mall on Monday, March 21, at the former Dino’s Pizza location, near entrance A of the mall.

Ville Billy’s will host a variety of food from pizza to fish dinners and loaded fries, including their “Billy Boy” and “fiesta fries.”

  • Billy Boy Fries
  • Fiesta Fries

Ville Billy’s will be opened seven days a week with their hours of operation listed below.

Monday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Ville Billy’s will have dine-in, take out and delivery services and can be contacted at 814-862-9090.