New restaurant, Hello Bistro, to open in Downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)– For over a year, the previous site of the Ye Old College Diner sat vacant since its closing in the Spring of 2018.

Monday, WTAJ got a sneak-peek inside the new restaurant (and newly designed space) that will now occupy 126 West College Avenue.

Hello Bistro will feature two main menu options: Burgers and Salads (which can be customized).

The restaurant is owned by Eat N’ Park Hospitality Group who opened their first Hello Bistro in Pittsburgh back in 2012. Since that time, the restaurant has opened seven additional locations in Western, PA and Ohio.

Their State College location is the first in Central PA.

“We’ve wanted to come to State College for a few years now, and when this location became available we knew it was time,” said Hello Bistro Spokesperson Beck McArdle.

When asked to described the eatery, she said:

“We like to say Hello Bistro is where salad people can take their burger people. So if you’re in the mood for salad, you can create a salad by you, or have a salad by us. But if you’re in the mood for a burger, you can come enjoy a burger with fresh-cut french fries.”

The restaurant opens this Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

WTAJ was told that on their opening day, Hello Bistro will offer customers the chance to win free salads for a year. This includes the “We Are Salad” a new menu item only offered in State College.

Hello Bistro’s hours: 11:00am-9:00pm, seven days a week.