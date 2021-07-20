New puppies arrive at Cambria County Humane Society, from Texas

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County announced the arrival of six, 14-week-old Shepherd mixed breed puppies and eight, 13-week-old mixed breed puppies from Texas.

As part of the Freedom Rides of Texas, upwards of 30 thirty dogs, including the puppies, will arrive at the humane society Wednesday, July 21, and will be placed up for adoption.

Freedom Rides of Texas is a program based in Houston that transports dogs and cats with the intention of helping alleviate the overpopulation of pets within the state. Freedom Rides works with shelters and rescues across Texas to transport the animals to the Northeast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest and Canada.

“As we often do not have puppies under the age of 6 months available for adoption, we saw an

opportunity to make a difference,” Executive Director, Jessica Vamos said, in a press release.

Staff will be following the standard puppy adoption process at the Humane Society of Cambria County for these new furry friends. A limited number of applications are available immediately and will be processed as they are submitted. Approved applicants will be contacted to set up an appointment time to meet with the available puppies.

Puppies will not be viewable to the public just yet, however, updates on the transport can be found on the humane society’s Facebook page.

“We are able to alleviate the overpopulation in Texas, provide our adopters with what they have been in search of, and literally save the lives of these puppies,” Vamos continued.

Applications can be found on the humane society’s website and can be submitted during shelter business hours.