New public works building opens in Ferguson Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s out with the old and in with the new. After nearly two decades, Ferguson Township has a new public works building.

Located on Research Drive, the project had a price tag of $7.5 million.

The facility features new office and storage space, as well as a new wash bay and fuel facility.

According to Township Manager David Pribulka, the designs were targeted at lengthening the life cycle of their capital equipment.

“For many years and decades, we were really vying for space inside prioritizing, triaging where we think the most critical needs are for our equipment. Now with this new facility all the vehicles and all the capital equipment that we have responsibility for that we need to maintain can be properly stored in a climate controlled environment and can last as long as they were intended to. So it’s certainly going to be a cost savings for the Township in the long run,” said Pribulka.

Pribulka says they also are burying a time capsule on site to be opened 50 years from now. Inside they put a mask, a screenshot of a zoom call and even a bottle of wine for those in the future to enjoy.

