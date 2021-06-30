New program in Centre County to put sustainable housing developers on even ground

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new, pilot program was launched Tuesday by the Centre County Commissioners that will support sustainable housing.

The grant goes toward the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to serve individuals with a gross household income of below 100% of the Area Median Income for Centre County.

It’s called the Construction And Acquisition/Rehabilitation For Sustainable Housing, or CASH, program. Commissioners say this program can put all of the housing sites on an even playing field.

This funding was previously awarded on a rolling basis through Act 137, but Commissioners say this new process may remain in place if successful.

Housing and/or redevelopment authorities, related agencies, non-profits, and developers of affordable housing units may apply for the funding.

Applications opened June 29, and will close on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Award amounts will be announced on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. during the Commissioner’s meeting.