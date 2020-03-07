New program aims to keep students safe when traveling to and from school.

MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced a program that will keep students safe when traveling to and from school.

The yellow dot program partnership will provide students with a copy of their medical information while traveling on school buses.

Records will be kept in the dashboard glove departments.

State Troopers ensure this will allow first responders to properly handle students with conditions in the event of a crash.

“Sometimes when we come in contact with members of our community, who may be suffering from some sort of condition, that that information will be beneficial to us when we address that individual,” said Joseph Dunsmore: State Trooper.

PennDOT will partner with the Mount Union Area School District for the program.

There’s no date set on when the program will begin.