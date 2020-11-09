New program aims to get kids off the streets and into the gym

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new program in Blair County aims to get troubled kids off the streets and into the gym.

“Cops and Boxing” started over the summer with a grant from Operation Our Town.

Board member, Detective Randy Feathers, saw similar programs in larger cities and thought kids in our community could benefit from the discipline and new relationships with law enforcement.

“Not just being police men, not being in uniform. They get to know me as Randy, and not Detective Feathers, and I’ve seen that over the years, the only involvement they have with the police is the negative involvement,” he said.

The Gorilla House Gym in Altoona will offer classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting at 5 p.m.

Donations are appreciated as the program is free for the kids.