CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 06: A sign hangs outside of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant on May 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicken prices have risen sharply this year as suppliers struggle to keep up with demand, fueled in part, by the popularity of new chicken offerings from fast-food restaurants. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fried chicken lovers rejoice! A new Popeyes restaurant will be opening in Altoona.

The Louisiana fast-food chain is reportedly setting up shop at the intersection of Union Ave. and 6th Ave. Poultry is nothing new to this location however as it was previously occupied by Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The General Manager of the new restaurant Abraham Rodriguez says they are ready to hire employees.

“What I’m doing here is I’m training a lot of my employees to be managers so I can transfer some of them to a new location, so there will be about 25-30 new employees that we can hire for the city of Altoona,” Rodriguez said.

This will be the second Popeyes restaurant in Altoona as the first is located along East Plank Road and has been under new ownership since December.

There’s reportedly no exact timeframe for when the second location will open for business.