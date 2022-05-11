ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— A new pizza shop in Altoona is a freezer free establishment offering customers the freshest ingredients.

Pizza Pie opened its doors on Pleasant Valley Boulevard this week. The shop offers typical pizza shop staples such as calzones, strombolis and specialty pies.

Owner Amy Pipetti and her partner have been in the restaurant business for multiple years. They wanted to open small shops that were good for those on the go.

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-8 and Sunday from 12 to 7. Since their opening, neighboring businesses have expressed positive reviews for the quality of the cuisine.

“What makes us stand out a little bit is that everything we use is fresh,” Pipetti said. “Our olive oil, fresh tomatoes, and even the flour we use is from Italy. So, it’s very high quality. 100% olive oil. That’s what makes our taste so much better.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The shop is primarily a take-out location.