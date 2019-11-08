New phone scam targets Penelec customers

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Frank Burns is warning residents in Cambria County of a utility phone scam circulating around Penelec customers.

Scammers are reportedly calling Penelec customers with a spoofed number. The caller says the customers is behind on their payments and demands immediate payment over the phone, threatening to shut off their energy service.

Penelec will only send written notices of possible service disconnection and how to prevent it. They will not call you to demand payment.

“Please be mindful of any company calling you demanding payment or asking for sensitive information, like your Social Security number or your bank account information – that’s a clear red flag that the call is indeed a scam,” said Burns.

Burns added he has notified the state Attorney General’s office about this scam and is urging residents to contact Penelec directly with any concerns or questions about their bill.