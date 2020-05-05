New Pennsylvania COVID-19 numbers under 1k two days in a row

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) - In mid-March, staff in the Penn State research department started the "Manufacturing and Sterilization for COVID-19" initiative, or "MASC", to give medical professionals the tools and defense they need to help beat COVID-19.​"We had a grassroots effort of talking about how can we address the PPE shortage, personal protective equipment, healthcare workers and else wise," Tim Simpson, Professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at Penn State said. Simpson continued, "Sort of had an email exchange with folks that continued to grow."​​Now over 350 people from Penn State are working on the initiative. Help comes from students and staff in the Arts and Architecture departments making an isolation booth to theater students and staff sewing masks and gowns, for health care workers.​​The "PPE", personal protective equipment initiative workers have made has gone to Penn State Hershey, to Mount Nittany Medical Center, Juniper Village Senior Living Facility in State College and to the State College Borough and Police Department.​​Folks from Penn State with the initiative contacted local manufacturers, like Actuated Medical in Bellefonte, to see what they would be able to make that hospitals are in need of.​​"One of the ideas that came through was face shields, we need more face shields and so Actuated Medical said we can do that, and so we spun out our own face shields manufacturing line," Maureen Mulvihill, President and CEO, Actuated Medical, said.​​

Actuated Medical got this assembly an assembly line and running in one week, a process that typically takes two or three weeks. In the past six weeks, they've sold over 7,000 face shields.​​It's not just healthcare workers benefitting from the face shields. Half of the face shields bought have been donated to first responders like Bellefonte EMS or assisted living facilities like Juniper Village.​​"With this plastic barrier, this is in front of your face, one you're not touching your face, you're not worried about giving yourself the contracted illness, but also, the idea is if somebody coughs, you're protected, it's not going to go into your eyes, it's not going to go into your nose," Mulvihill, said.​​In Phillipsburg, Drew Nissly combined his knowledge from his welding designing tools business with Clay Passarelli's expertise from his orthopedic manufacturing design company, to form Pure Respirator LLC.​​Passarelli says he learned there was a need for "PAPRs" or powered air-purifying respirators.​​"I have a lot of friends in the medical field, surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and I actually contacted them to find out whether or not they were being provided, higher-level protection, which in most cases, it wasn't available., Passarelli, said.​