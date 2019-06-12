New park rules pass with less restrictions

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– DuBois City Council unanimously passed an ordinance establishing new rules for the community park.

The new park ordinance loosens some of the restrictions outlined in the first reading.

Dogs will be allowed in recreational areas– as long as they’re on a leash no longer than six feet.

Pets may still be restricted during park events.

Things like bikes and skateboards are allowed, but may be banned at the city’s discretion.

The park will be open from 6 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Hours are subject to change.

All rules are in effect immediately.