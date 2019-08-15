New park in downtown Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new park had its ribbon-cutting today in downtown Johnstown.

Locust Park was funded by the Cakouros family who wanted to dedicate a place to their parents, Leo and Stella Cakouros. The couple opened the Johnstown Seafood Restuarant in 1936 and was also heavily involved with the community.

The family partnered with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and others to create the new park that features a rounded central patio, a seating area and four outdoor musical instruments.

Vision 2025 Coordinator, Ryan Kieta says the park has something for everyone.

“It’s a small pocket park intended to be a welcoming, inviting fun place with plants and trees that will grow in. The feature of the park as you can hear is some big outdoor instruments which people of all ages come into and bang and play. It creates a really vibrant space”