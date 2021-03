CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new, larger Palmer Museum of Art is in the works for Centre County and will be built near the Penn State Arboretum.

After final design plans are approved, construction is said to begin in July with the 70 million dollar facility to open in 2024.

With more space, the museum can hold 6% of their 10,000 piece collection. The current Palmer Museum on Curtain Road will become a student-focused space.