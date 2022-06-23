STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Rotella’s restaurant in State College will be home to a new outlet store from a popular family owned farm in the area.

Way Fruit Farm will be opening its new store along Calder Way Alley in downtown where they will be selling fresh fruit with a café and bakery. Store owners Jason and Megan Coopey say their restaurant will make it more convenient for residents to have access to different fresh food options.

“I think downtown store has two purposes. One is for that convenience factor so they don’t have to pay $5 gas to get out, but also two we think we can really help serve both the population that lives full time downtown as well as a lot of the students that live down here and really expand who we serve in addition to that,” Jason Coopey said.

“You get that healthy option, it’s not a chain good, um, but you are getting all the convenience items at a fast pace and sort of in an out if you want to, or you can linger, um, and to give that convenience to downtown as welly,” Megan Coopey said.

An exact opening date for the store has not been set but the Coopey’s are hoping to open by mid Summer of this year.