New nonprofit looks to raise money for local county parks

(WTAJ) — A new nonprofit organization called Pennsylvania Parks Fund has been launched to help parks and forests in Pennsylvania.

They have set up a county parks fund for each county in Pennsylvania. With the coronavirus putting pressure on many local and state government budgets, the regular amount of limited funds allotted to parks is diminishing. PPF relies on its members and their dues to fund the grants.

Their goal, according to their release, is that now thru August 31, 2021, to raise $175,000 for Blair County Parks. Blair County is home to over 50 parks!

In our central region, they say that they also hope to raise the following:

Bedford ($75K)

Cambria ($200K)

Centre ($225K)

Clearfield ($125K)

Huntingdon ($60K)

Somerset ($125K)

The mission of the Pennsylvania Parks Fund is to protect, preserve and improve all public parks throughout Pennsylvania. The organization helps cover the expenses of all national, state, county, city, borough and township parks in Pennsylvania. Also, all national and state forest, too. There are an estimated 6,100 parks and forests throughout the state.

“I founded Pennsylvania Parks Fund because I believe in the importance of connecting to nature and preserving it,” explained Justin Spencer, Executive Director of PPF. “Parks and forests are the best way to connect to the great outdoors, which is so good for our bodies and our minds. In order to keep these opportunities for connection sustained, we’re inviting people to become PPF members. When you become a member, your membership dues go directly to helping the parks in your county stay afloat. Our generous members are the only way we’re able to support so many parks.”

Members can choose between annual or monthly memberships, as well as multiple membership levels. All dues are tax deductible (minus the costs of benefits) and each member will receive various benefits such as PPF annual calendars, entertainment and travel discounts, face mask, T-shirts and hoodies.

For those interested in becoming a PPF member, they can visit the website at www.pennsylvaniaparks.org.