CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new music festival hosted by Project 1:37 is coming to Centre County, celebrating life and supporting local charities.

‘Birdie on the Mountain Charity Music Festival’ is happening at Tussey Mountain Resort (301 Bear Meadows Rd, Boalsburg, PA) on Saturday, May 14 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring 13 musical acts on two stages.

The event is in memory of Lisa Sampsell, known to her friends as ‘Birdie’, who had a love of music and a spirit of service.

“We’ve also lost so many members of the music community here in Central Pennsylvania over the last two years specifically and we really wanted to take some time to honor them and celebrate their lives,” said Event Coordinator Regina Brannen.

“We all need to get out, as a community, as families, as friends, and have some fun and celebrate life and vitality and art and creativity,” said Scott McKenzie, director of Project 1:37.

There will be local food trucks, adult beverages, and a children’s tent with games and crafts.

Proceeds benefit Centre Helps, Housing Transitions, and the Farm Sanctuary of Watkins Glenn. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door.

“The entire motivation behind Project 1:37 events is to bring people together, to create new connections, and connect with each other over arts and entertainment with the focus of returning that fun and joy into contributions to the rest of the community,” said McKenzie.

The music lineup includes:

MAIN STAGE

12 PM: JR Mangan with Veronica Auger

1:15 PM: Dumm

2:30 PM: The Whatleys

3:45 PM: Triple A Blues Band

5:00 PM: Collapse

6:15 PM: La Familia

7:30 PM: Caledonia

SIDE STAGE

12:45 PM: JT Blues

2:00 PM: Anchor & Arrow

3:15 PM: Joe Tombasco

4:30 PM: Steve Treado

5:45 PM: Lawful Evil (Erek and Veronica of the Nightcrawlers)

7:00 PM: John Cimino and Mike Stockdale

“I really hope [attendees] walk away with an incredibly happy spirit,” said Brannen.