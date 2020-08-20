New milk distribution coming to Cambria County

HASTINGS, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another milk give away is coming to Cambria County as organizers look to hand out 2,000 gallons of milk along with boxes of fruit.

The event will take place at St. Bernard’s Food Pantry at 139 Huber Street in Hastings on Wednesday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru distribution process. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and fruit. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.

The American Dairy Association North East is working with processor Schneider’s Dairy and USDA-approved vendor Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, along with the community organizations recipients St. Bernard’s Food Pantry, as well as additional partners.

Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one box of fruit, while supplies last.