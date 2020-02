BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a mental health clinic recently closed in Bellefonte, Centre County, another provider plans to open a new facility nearby, next month.

The CenClear clinic will be located off the Benner Pike in the “Benner Pike Village Center” in Bellefonte.

The office will provide psychiatric and outpatient mental health services.

CenClear hopes to pick up some of the 1,400 people who lost services when Universal Community Behavior Health closed its clinic.