New lunch spot offers healthy options, unique dining experience

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A restaurant in downtown Bedford is creating a concept some may not be familiar with: fast, casual dining.

“We are bringing a fast, casual concept here, which probably, in about a 45 minute radius, I can’t think of too many other than Panera,” Mallory Pachtman, co-owner of Next Door, said.

Next door offers an open, relaxed environment for folks to pop in and get a healthy lunch or a place to just spend their afternoon.

“They can come in and come out. You can grab a quick lunch or you can come with your laptop and stay here an hour or two and hang out,” Pachtman said.

Also important to the owners is the menu, which includes vegan, gluten free, and dairy free options, providing everyone in the community multiple options they can enjoy.

“We want people to feel like we can accommodate their needs that they don’t need to feel a burden, asking for these different types of options,” Pachtman said.

And for those who may be skeptical of the “exotic” menu, Pachtman asked folks to give it a shot.

“I think you’ll find that it’s something new that you haven’t had experienced before,” she said.

The restaurant had its soft opening on Monday, but the Grand Opening is on Saturday, September 21 at 10 a.m. The owners invite anyone to come out and see what all is happening “Next Door.”