New local distillery to open in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new distillery in Cambria County will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 10.

Excise Distillery located at 1302 Glendale Lake Road, is a distillery that is owned and operated by four local families in Cambria County.

The distillery will be centered around the Revolutionary War. Everything from the labels to the corks are made in America.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 3 p.m. and afterward, there will be words of gratitude for people that are present. There will be free tastings after the speech as well as local artists that will have work on display, able to be purchased.