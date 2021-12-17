New Life Worship Center Tax Team ask for donations in return of services

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The New Life Worship Center Tax Team is again looking to help the community with their taxes.

The tax services begin on Jan. 2 and there are a couple of things you will need:

Last year’s tax return.

All tax documents for 2021.

Birthdates of those you want to claim on 2021 return.

Voided check if you want refund direct deposited.

In return for the services, there will be a $20 donation that will be distributed to local charitable organizations.

Last year they served over 1,700 clients and raised more than $61k to give back to nonprofits in the community.