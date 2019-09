JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kranich’s Jewelers has announced they are opening a new location in Johnstown.

The store will be located on the corner of Scalp Avenue and Eisenhower Boulevard.

The 2,800 square foot building was formerly owned by Sheetz and Subway and is currently home to liberty tax which will remain as part of the building when the project is complete.

The store is slated to open this fall and will be the 3rd free-standing location for the Kranich’s family.