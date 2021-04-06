New K9 officers join Johnstown Police Department

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) —Two new K9 officers have been introduced to the Johnstown Police Department after their former K9 officer Titan died while responding to a burglary in November 2020.

K9 Titan was part of a response to a burglary in progress at an old Goodwill warehouse when he fell through an open elevator shaft. He served honorably with Officer Brian Stevens for six years. The loss that was felt through the community was immense.

K9 Ripp joins the squad as a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois and is serving alongside Officer Stevens. He is currently being trained in narcotics detection and apprehension.

Members of the Johnstown Police Department pose with K9 officers Ripp and Archie

K9 Archie

“It’s a lot of work,” Stevens said. “It’s like starting all over again. K9 Titan is a great dog so he has high expectations, big shoes to fill.”

K9 Archie has also been added to the force. He will partner up with Captain Mike Plunkard to train as an approachable therapy dog for officers and the community. Months ago, the pain of loss was present in the Johnstown Police Department, but through it all: a glimmer of hope.

“I got letters from all over the United States,” Stevens said. “I got letters from Belgium, police departments all over the country.”

People near and far came together, making donations to the K9 unit in honor of Titan. As a result, these two new officers are now ready to get to work