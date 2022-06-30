STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A New Jersey man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in a State College hotel after giving her alcohol.

David De Jesus, 45, is accused of sexually assaulting the teen and also supplying her alcohol while he was at the Ramada Inn at State College for a wrestling tournament on April 22, according to the charges filed by the State College Police Department.

Police said that De Jesus was drinking alcohol by the pool at the hotel and gave some to the girl, but told her to keep it a secret.

The teen told police that De Jesus then let her have a beer from his room and that he started to ask “weird questions,” police noted in the affidavit. De Jesus kept asking her age and also repeated that she was 18 even after she told him that she was 14, police noted.

The teen then reportedly ran into De Jesus’s bathroom after she said he sexually assaulted her. When she came out of the bathroom, she told police De Jesus tried to calm her down by telling her to keep drinking and also told her not to tell anyone.

De Jesus faces a felony charge of unlawful contact of a minor along with misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, selling and furnishing liquor to a minor along with similar charges.

De Jesus was released on $27,500 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for July 6.