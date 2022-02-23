CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Jersey man has been arrested in Centre County after police said he was selling drugs in State College.

Jared Sosa, 20 of Jersey City, is accused of selling suspected MDMA and LSD to informants. When police conducted a search warrant on his vehicle on Feb. 18, they found multiple types of drugs, including ecstasy tablets, psychedelic mushrooms, MDMA and marijuana. Police also located $1,000 cash in the ashtray in the center console.

Police said Sosa communicated his sales over Snapchat. He faces multiple felony drug-related charges. He is currently in Centre County Prison with bail set at $60,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 2.