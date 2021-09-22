New import furniture store coming to Duncansville in Dec.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new furniture store is set to open in Duncansville later this year featuring furniture and accessories from around the world.

Atlas Furniture Imports located at 2135 Plank Road specializes in quality & unique furniture from various countries including India, Morocco, Indonesia, Nicaragua, Turkey and Great Britain. Owner Jason Bradley says their grand opening is planned for sometime in December but they will be hosting a soft opening party at the store on Friday, Sept. 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m. featuring wine, cheese and music.

“We are excited to serve the Blair County community and can’t wait for our accompanying Cafe’ Kiros to open as well. Our goal for our Grand Opening, pending no delays, is December. In the meantime, Atlas Furniture Imports is open for business, and we thought this would be a great way to get the community used to businesses being in this location,” said Bradley.

The event will also feature a scavenger hunt, music by Wild Desire, and a browseable inventory of imported furniture and accessories.

For more information, visit the Atlas Furniture Imports social media page.