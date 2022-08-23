BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The entire community is showing its support for the Hollidaysburg Little League Team while they make their push in the Little League World Series.

Just for Tuesday, a special custard treat, being called “Bull Power,” is being sold at The Meadows in Altoona. It is vanilla flavored custard that is made blue and then topped off with two Bugle horn chips to symbolize bull horns.

The “Bull Power” custard treat gets its name from Hollidaysburg’s rallying “Bull Cry,” which is the players’ celebration for whenever they get a hit or score. They make bullhorns and then stomp on home plate.

One of The Meadows owners said that the special treat is all in support for the Hollidaysburg Little League Team .

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We know all the kids, in the summertime we get 15 to 20 kids a night after the ball game so we know all these kids, we feel like they’re all family, it’s great, we’re so proud of them,” Partner owner Joe Meadows said.

Anyone is welcome to stop by The Meadows before they close at 9 p.m. and try the “Bull Power” treat in support for the Hollidaysburg.