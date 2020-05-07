New Ice Cream Shack in Milesburg Using Local, Made In-house Products

It’s a tough time for many small businesses, but some are finding ways to open safely and are working to keep employees and customers safe under the Governors orders. Our Morgan Koziar paid a visit to a new place to see what it’s all about.

If you need to satisfy that sweet tooth – there’s a new place in Centre county that’s serving up some sweets. As summertime approaches, frozen sweet treats are on everyone’s mind,

“we have 16 different flavors of hand dipped ice cream that’s made locally. in addition we have soft serve ice cream, vanilla, chocolate, twist” says owner, Danielle Snyder.

Danielle is the owner, Big D’s Cones & Shakes in Milesburg.

The ice cream shack just recently opened, and Danielle says the response has been great, “banana splits, strawberry shortcakes and every sundae imaginable.”

Even with the pandemic she says they’re doing their best to operate safely, “we have markings on the floors and were encouraging everyone to wear their face masks – we’re wearing gloves and face masks as well.”

Using locally sourced products, and even making ingredients by hand in house, Danielle says it’s important to them, “I believe you know america runs on our farmers and it was really important for my husband and I to chose local products to help our community and as well to help our local farmers.”

But really they want to try to accommodate everyone’s taste buds, “we’re new to the area. we bring different flavors we’re not just using one supplier so we have a variety of options – and including we have sugar free options and dairy free ice cream.”

Danielle says they’re able to accommodate just about any request or flavor combination to make their customers happy.

Big D’s Cones & Shakes is located at 509 Dell Street in Milesburg, Pa 16823.