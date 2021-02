CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new student housing development has been proposed for College Township.



The 262-unit project was proposed by the developer Aspen Heights. To comply with township ordinances, 28 units will be designated workforce housing.

The development will be located on Squirrel Drive in the former hilltop mobile home park that closed in 2013. The planning commission will revisit the proposal in their next meeting.