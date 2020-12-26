New hotel to open in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you’re planning to take a trip to State College and need a place to stay, there’s one opening in January, and they’re already taking reservations.

The Scholar Hotel takes the place of the Historic Glennland Building on Beaver Avenue.

The hotel was originally supposed to open in August, but due to the pandemic the projects construction site was shutdown for three months.

But now they’re putting the last final touches on the hotel and it’s set to open between January 12 and 15.

According to the president of the hotel company Gary Brandeis, history from the Glennland building is accented all throughout the hotel.

Brandeis says that in a time when high rises are going up, he took it as an honor to to be able to maintain and preserve a piece of the community’s history.