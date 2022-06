CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Centre County commissioners are set to approve plans for a new hotel in Benner Township.

The new hotel will be located along Benner Pike, just south of downtown Bellefonte. It will cover four acres standing four stories tall with 82 rooms.

Plans are expected to be approved during the Centre County Board of Commissioners’ meeting June 28.