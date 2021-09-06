New historical tour through Hollidaysburg begins Sept. 11

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tours will debut a new tour this Sept. for anyone interested in history, architecture, engineering marvels, or just an enjoyable, educational event.

The Port Hollidaysburg and Historic Homes Guided Tours will debut Saturday, Sept. 11. Subsequent tours are scheduled for Sept. 25, Oct. 9 and 23, and Nov. 6.

The starting point will be at the US Hotel, 401 S. Juniata Street in Hollidaysburg. The group will have an optional brunch is offered from 11 a.m. – Noon, with choice of tour following, 12:15 – 1:45 PM. Tours are recommended for anyone interested in history, architecture, engineering marvels, or just an enjoyable,

educational event.

The Hollidaysburg community captures the essence of the dynamic history of the United States in the mid-1800s; The development of a mighty nation through hard work, ingenuity, innovation and perseverance. The birth, growth and continuing renaissance of the community of Hollidaysburg illustrate this national phenomenon. Experience this aweinspiring story, while walking and hearing details of the pioneers’ lives and monumental human achievements.

More information and tickets are available online at hhgtours.org. The cost is $12 per person for the tour only; $24 includes brunch with your choice of the Port or Homes tour.

“We’re anxious to share the remarkable stories of the past, keeping the town’s rich heritage alive,” said Honorable Judge Jolene Kopriva, HHGT Board Member

Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tours are brought to you by a dedicated group of volunteers striving to share the fascinating history of the region by immersing participants in a walk-through history. Ticket cost is to defray expenses. Tours are managed by the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library, and any proceeds will benefit the library.