New handmade household goods store in Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — A new business in Tyrone just had its grand opening and has some advice for anyone else thinking of open up during the pandemic.

The owner of Country Cabin tells others looking to open a store during the pandemic that if you work hard it can be done.

Another change she wants to focus on in her own store is to collect a fresh stock of household goods as she plans to stay ahead of her business since ordering delays have become a growing concern.

“Finding some of this stuff has been a little challenging so I worked a little bit with the Amish community and some of them are six months behind on product so I have this order and I also have another order I placed a few months ago so I am hoping to continue getting stuff in,” Country Cabin owner, Heather Caracciolo said.

The store has handmade household goods such as rustic furniture, candles, and custom made signs.