New grant to include 3D digital mammography machine at Tyrone Hospital

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tyrone Hospital in Blair County has been awarded a $750,000 grant to make infrastructure improvements that include installation of a new 3D digital mammography machine according to Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair).

The grant comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), which focuses on the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. These projects are authorized in the redevelopment assistance section of a capital budget itemization act to provide a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact.

“The hospital has been working to acquire this new equipment and provide enhanced capabilities for the past few years. This RACP grant will allow the hospital to make the necessary improvements to achieve this goal and better serve the community,” Ward said. “ I am so pleased to be able to help with their efforts.”

Tyrone Hospital is a 25-bed critical-access hospital, with five beds designated for intensive care.

