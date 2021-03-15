New furniture bank in Altoona to help those in need

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A new furniture bank is coming to Altoona to help those in need.

The resale store will be offering gently used furniture and home goods at a lower cost.

Miller Home Furniture started a House to Home in Dubois and now that they have opened a location in Altoona, they are partnering up with the non-profit, Square One Community, to make the resale store, House to Home possible.

“People that are buying new furniture, we give them an extra discount or people that are just not even buying and want to get rid of old furniture they can bring it to us,” Miller Home Furniture Owner Pam Miller said.

The money they make on the furniture sold is all put to good use.

“The money that’s raised is to go back into the community, this isn’t a fundraiser for anybody, we want to find a good-paying job and use the money to go back into the community in different ways,” Altoona Square One Directer, Mike Hammer said.

Another thing the bank offers is free mattresses and box springs to those without a bed.

“There is a lot of people, a lot of children, veterans, that do not have a bed, so what we started is if you buy a mattress we are going to give one to a child in need, a family in need, or an adult in need,” Miller said.

If you would like to donate furniture they ask that it is in good condition.

The bank will open this Thursday from 12-8 PM and will be open Thursday through Saturday to the public.