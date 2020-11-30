New foster care service in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County Children and Youth Services have been outsourcing foster care to outside agencies since 2013.

With this, they have faced challenges, one being outside agencies not knowing the child, making it harder to match families and foster children.

“Having that internal and being able to know the foster parents and the children is just a benefit that is priceless,” Administrator, Huntingdon County Children and Youth Services, Shannon Walborn said.

And an even bigger challenge, keeping kids in their home town.

“When we use agency service providers sometimes they don’t have the concentration of foster homes within Huntingdon County that we need,” Walborn said.

But now kids in foster care in the community can stay right here in a town they know and are familiar with.

“The kids here in Huntingdon County deserve Huntingdon County homes and that’s what’s very important to us that’s what has been the driving factor of this,” Walborn said.

Huntingdon County Children and Youth Services have a new foster care service that serves all parts of Huntingdon County, Walborn said it’s important to have foster homes even in rural areas.

“Children from those rural areas need services as well and having those homes in those rural areas are just as important as having the homes in the middle of Huntingdon County and Huntingdon,” Walborn said.

She gives advice to anyone interested in being a foster parent.

“You don’t have to have 2 incomes in order to be a foster parent, you don’t have to be working 2 jobs or have 5 bedrooms in your home you have to have a love for children and you have to have a desire to help them and that’s what we are looking for,” Walborn said.

If you are interested in being a foster parent you can contact the Huntingdon County Children and Youth Services.