JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ever want to learn how to forge like master bladesmiths such as David Baker and Doug Marcaida? It takes a lot of years and practice but you have to start somewhere and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is offering that chance.

Beginning this August, through a collaboration with the Center for Metal Arts, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will be offering four courses in the forging craft.

While forging classes can be taken on their own, the forging classes offered through Penn Highlands serve as technical electives within the College’s Entrepreneurship (A.A.S.) degree. This means that a student enrolled in forging can use the course credits they earned towards an associate degree designed to help individuals start a business.

Forging classes include:

Introduction to Forging (FRG 101)

Intermediate Forging I: Power Hammer (FRG 150)

Intermediate Forging II: Joinery (FRG 200)

Advanced Forging: Design and Execution (FRG 250)

All forging classes will be held at the Center for Metal Arts, located in downtown Johnstown at 106 Iron Street, Johnstown, PA 15906. The Center for Metal Arts believes in preserving and growing the history and craft of high-quality forged ironwork and offering a world-class environment for learning.

These classes aim to give students a hands-on experience in the craft of forging. Starting with the basics, students receive a solid foundation on which to grow their skills and forging practice. By the end of all four classes, students are focused on design, the aspect of the craft that creates the most attractive and functional forge work.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Skills learned can help successful students start their own business, add forging components to an existing business, or can translate to any other hands-on job.

To learn more, visit https://www.pennhighlands.edu/forging or call a Penn Highlands Admissions Representative at 814.262.6446.