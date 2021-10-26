New food pantry opening in Altoona church

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona is opening a weekly food pantry which will be available every Tuesday starting Nov. 9.

The food pantry will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. in the lower level of the church (315 40th St.) and will offer fruits, vegetables, meats and other items. This is available to anyone in need, according to the church.

To find other local food banks or pantries in your area, visit Feeding Pennsylvania.